Stephen J. German
Berwick - Stephen J. German, 53, of Berwick, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born on February 24, 1966 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was a son of Helen J. (Taylor) German of Sandusky, Ohio and the late Fred R. German. He graduated from Ontario High School, Ohio. He honorably served in the U.S. Airforce from 1987 to 1998, during Panama and Desert Storm.
Stephen enjoyed volunteering much of his time to help veterans. His special love was for The American Legion; he was an honorary life member of Roger B. Chaffee Post 154; Wyoming, Michigan. He was an emeritus member of the Department of Michigan of Internal Affairs Committee. He was past fifth district commander of the Department of Michigan. He was a past commander of Roger B. Chaffee 154 Wyoming, Michigan and Walter L. Fox Post 2 Dover, Delaware. He was a lifetime member of the NADHAL. He was a life member of ANAVICUS. He was also a lifetime member of AMVets Post 1, Delaware. He was also a master mason of the Union Lodge No. 7, Dover, Delaware, and a 32-degree mason in the Scottish Rite, Valley of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
In addition to his mother, he will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 30 years, Shari E. (Gates) German, at home; brothers: Daniel German and wife Mary, Ohio; Matthew German and wife Patti, Ohio; four nephews and one niece; his faithful companion, Baron Von German; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan 48442, where he will also be interred.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to The American Legion National Organization or to your local American Legion post.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019