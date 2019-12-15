|
Stephen Jacob Erndt
Westerville - Stephen Jacob Erndt, age 70, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at Parkside Village in Westerville, Ohio, where he had resided for the past 7 years. He was born February 25, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Robert Lewis and Mary Evelyn (Elliott) Erndt.
He was a graduate of Lexington High School, where he played football for the Minutemen. Stephen enjoyed going to work each day at PPG and thought of his fellow employees as family. He retired after 33 years of service.
Stephen was a member of Lexington Church of Christ and Ontario Church of Christ. He enjoyed golfing, playing Euchre, fishing, hunting and shooting pool. Stephen was a licensed barber and enjoyed cutting hair for his friends and family. He also enjoyed bird watching in his free time. He had a passion for music and his favorite artists were Olivia Newton-John and the Rolling Stones. Stephen had a great sense of humor. With his quick wit, he was always joking and teasing everyone.
He is survived by three brothers, Robert (Christine) Erndt Jr. of Holland, MI, Thomas (Janice) Erndt of Howard, OH, and Edward (Nancy) Erndt of Mount Vernon, OH; seven nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Elliott; and sister, Trudyann Erndt.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. T.J. Waters officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
