Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Lucas Community Center
252 W. Main St
Lucas, OH
Stephen Orewiler


1953 - 2019
Lucas - Stephen E. "Big O" Orewiler, 66, of Lucas, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 6, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard and Virginia (Kahl) Orewiler. He was retired from General Motors. After retiring he drove semi truck which he enjoyed. Stephen enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and all sports. He enjoyed gathering his friends at his home to watch THE OHIO STATE BUCKEYES GAMES. He was also a big Nascar fan.

He is survived by two sons, Stephen G. Orewiler of Brunswick, and Jeremy C. Orewiler of Lucas; several grandchildren; sister, Cheryl ( M Jack) Huff of Lucas; nieces and nephews; and close friends, Judy and Ron Willis.

Stephen was preceded in death by his mother and siblings, Kay Jividen and Alvin Orewiler.

A Celebration of Big O's Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Lucas Community Center, 252 W. Main St, Lucas. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
