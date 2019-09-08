|
Stephen R. Wreede
Mansfield - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." (2 Tim 4:7&8)
Now at home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Stephen R. Wreede passed from this earthly home September 3, 2019 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. He was 65.
He was born May 31, 1954 in Lima to Edison and Nancy (Kneriem) Wreede and graduated from Celina Senior High School and earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University.
Steve had a distinguished career as a network engineer working for Tampa Electric, United Telephone, Sprint, and Spectrum. There, he solved countless network issues and provided support and mentoring to many sales professionals and engineers.
He loved to spend time with his beloved Rosie, wife of 36 years. He took a special pride in his grandsons Lincoln and Graham. He enjoyed classic rock music like the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, and has an extensive vinyl collection.
Steve loved water skiing, near Tampa Bay, Pleasant Hill Lake and Apple Valley, and especially appreciated the calm waters of the early morning. He could talk cars for hours with anyone and took several driving trips to the Tail of the Dragon with his son Matthew.
He attended Berean Baptist Church, where he was part of the Men's Bible Study. Stephen lived his faith daily with his generous spirit and loving heart.
He is survived by his wife Rosemary of Mansfield, children and their spouses Matt and Shannon Wreede and Megan and Chad Hanke all of Columbus; two grandsons, Lincoln and Graham Hanke; siblings Jon and Christy Wreede of Anna, Susie and John Hines of Cedar Falls, IA, and Paul and Lori Wreede of Litchfield, MN.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and Stan Harer of Mansfield along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family funeral services were held at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in memory of Steve may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019