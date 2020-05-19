Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Steve Christo

Steve Christo Obituary
Steve Christo

Butler - Steve Christo, 73, of Butler, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Steve was born on November 6, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Anthony and Eva (Messer) Christo.

Steve retired after more than forty years from AK Steel, and was a firefighter with Worthington Township for eighteen years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting.

He leaves behind his wife, Laurie Christo; his daughter, Victoria McGuire; his grandchildren, Megan (Brittney) King and Steven (Shania) King; a great-granddaughter, Sunny; and two brothers, Anthony and Dan Christo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved companion, Merlin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Worthington Township Fire Department. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the Christo family.
Published in the News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020
