Steve Cooper
Mansfield - Mansfield native Steve Cooper passed away December 3, 2018 in Naples, Florida after a long illness. He was 54.
Born December 20, 1963 in Crestline, Steve attended Brinkerhoff Elementary School, Johnny Appleseed Junior High School and both Mansfield Christian and Mansfield Senior High, from which he graduated in 1982. Steve also attended Malabar High School socially.
After graduation, Steve moved to Columbus where he attended The Ohio State University and studied Art History. New York City soon beckoned, and Steve moved into his rightful place in society.
Steve's professional life blossomed as a movie publicist at Jeremy Walker + Associates, a Manhattan agency specializing in feature films and documentaries, and Steve excelled as a soldier in the culture wars.
In particular, his work on the Sundance Film Festival launch of the groundbreaking documentary "For the Bible Tells Me So" earned him praise from filmmaker Daniel Karslake, as well as subjects Gene Robinson, the first openly gay Bishop in the Episcopal Church, and Senator Dick Gephardt, both of whom appear in the film that examines the thorny intersection between homosexuality and faith, a briar patch of emotions on all sides that Steve navigated with the grace of a professional figure skater.
An only child, Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Light Cooper, and his father, Philip Cooper, both longtime Mansfield residents. Steve returned to Mansfield to care for his parents in their final years.
Steve then moved to Naples, Florida, where he worked as a care-giver for the mother of a close friend. It was in Naples where Steve met the (canine) love of his life, Miss Jane Cooper, who was at his bedside the day Steve passed.
A Memorial Service for Steve will be held Saturday, August 3 beginning at 2 pm in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home (350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio). Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Steve and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
All who knew Steve are welcome to attend.
Published in the News Journal on July 28, 2019