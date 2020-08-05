Steve McNeill



Steve McNeill, age 58, was born in Shelby, Ohio. After a long illness, he passed from this life the morning of August 3, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. He is the son of Neil and Charlene McNeill.



Steve was a 1980 graduate of Lexington High School, and also a graduate of Ohio University. Along with his parents, he is survived by his precious sons Matthew McNeill of Denver, Colorado, and Kyle McNeill of Tempe, Arizona, sister Linda McNeill Wilson (Doug), and brother Craig McNeill (Jodi), his beloved fiancee Kim Madison of Kure Beach, NC, and her children; Conner, Aubrey, and Bailey Madison. He is also survived by nephew Alex Brown of Sandusky, niece Leslie (Brown) Miller of Sarasota, Florida, and her husband Nick, nephews Evan, Easton, and Janson McNeill of Mansfield, Aunts Sandra Hogue, Brunswick, Donna Smith, Archbold, and Anne Brower of Indiana. He is also survived by loving cousins, and a host of friends from childhood through his adult years.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents Evan and Ruth McNeill, Roberta Fullard and Walter O Smith, Uncles Jim Smith and Carl Hogue, cousin David Brower, and Aunt and Uncle Ariane and Kenneth Ward.



Steve touched many lives with his outgoing nature, his kindness, amazing sense of humor, warm smile, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He always managed to maintain a positive attitude and did his best to make others feel at ease and important to him. He is dearly missed.



An Ohio celebration of Steve's life will be held at a future date, which will be announced to family and friends able to attend.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store