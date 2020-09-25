Steven D. Moore
Huntersville, NC - Steven D. Moore, 57, of Huntersville, NC passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born in Mansfield, OH on July 5, 1963 to Robert Lee and Betty Jean Moore.
Along with his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his nieces Theresa Moore and Jordan Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Moore; son, Garrett Moore; daughter Haylee (Kris) Burnham; grandsons, Andrew and Jacob; brothers, Roger (Jo) Moore and Dave (Janet) Moore; sister, Linda (Don) Applegate; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve loved spending quality time with his family and friends and becoming a grandpa. He enjoyed mountain biking, camping, hiking, and his dog Judd. He had a huge heart and will be remembered by many for his kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601 or www.lung.org
.
Due to COVID, a virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.