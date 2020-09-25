1/1
Steven D. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Moore

Huntersville, NC - Steven D. Moore, 57, of Huntersville, NC passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born in Mansfield, OH on July 5, 1963 to Robert Lee and Betty Jean Moore.

Along with his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his nieces Theresa Moore and Jordan Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Moore; son, Garrett Moore; daughter Haylee (Kris) Burnham; grandsons, Andrew and Jacob; brothers, Roger (Jo) Moore and Dave (Janet) Moore; sister, Linda (Don) Applegate; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve loved spending quality time with his family and friends and becoming a grandpa. He enjoyed mountain biking, camping, hiking, and his dog Judd. He had a huge heart and will be remembered by many for his kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601 or www.lung.org.

Due to COVID, a virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved