Steven J. Kozsey
Mansfield - Steven J. Kozsey, 71, passed away October 25, 2020 at OhioHealth surrounded by his loving family. As I become aware that death is drawing near, I decided to write my own obituary. I was born in Painesville, Ohio on August 1, 1949. I graduated from Harvey High School in 1967. I then graduated from THE Ohio State University, followed that up with two years in the Marine Corps and then two years in the Chardon Local School System. Then it was on to a thirty-six year career as an insurance adjustor. I worked at Westfield Insurance Co. with a great group of people who became my second family.
I was a member of Ashland Elks Lodge 1360 of which I was a past exalted ruler. I enjoyed bowling and golfing with the Elks. On December 5, 1986, I married my wife Penny, the best thing I ever did. We were soul mates and partners in everything. I was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, a place that gave me spiritual comfort.
I am survived by my wife Penny, daughter Beth Alkire and two angels granddaughters Emily Tasker and Erica Tasker. I have been cremated. I have requested that there be no type of memorial service. Any memorial donations can be made to the Richland County Humane Society or a Hospice of your choice. I was preceded in death by my parents, Stephan and Marilyn Kozsey and younger sister Kathy. I always said "You gotta hit it hard every day as it might be your last". I'll be waiting for everyone.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Kozsey family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com