Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Steven John Wetzel


1955 - 2020
Steven John Wetzel Obituary
Steven John Wetzel

Mesa, Arizona - Steven John Wetzel, age 64, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. He was born October 24, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Steve graduated from Ontario High School in 1973. He was the Aviation Director with Sky Harbor Aviation. Steve has a zest for life and was a man of many talents. He built a chopper motorcycle from the ground up, was a gourmet cook (his favorite chef was Emeril Lagasse), was an artist and enjoyed playing the guitar. Steve loved all genres of music and it filled him with joy. In his younger years, his pride and joy was his Pontiac GTO which he loved to cruise in. His beloved cat, Babe, was a special companion.

He is survived by his wife, Sherryee Williams Wetzel of Mesa, AZ; mother, Jane Lois Peyssard Wetzel of Ontario, OH; daughter, Kristina Smithberger of Galion, OH; granddaughter, Maddie Webb; two step-sons, Victor (Cassie) Swisher and their children, Ryder and Scarlett of Bellville, OH, and Mike (Keisha) Swisher and their children, Aaliyha and Oliver of Columbus, OH; four siblings, Kevin (Brenda) Wetzel of Mansfield, OH, Mark (Michelle) Wetzel of MN, Kim (Norval) Blackwell and Anne (Phil) Kilgore, both of Mansfield, OH; a sister-in-law, Doraine Wetzel of FL; mother-in-law, Pauline Williams of Ontario, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Jerome Wetzel; brother, Christopher Wetzel; and father-in-law, Paul E. Williams.

Private family services will be observed. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
