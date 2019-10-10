|
|
Steven R. Nickell
Mansfield - Steven R. Nickell, 64, of Mansfield passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 following an extended illness.
The son of Marion and Luceal (Floro) Nickell, Steven was born February 15, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio and graduated from Ontario High School in 1973 where he played on the varsity basketball team.
Steven joined the Army in 1973 and was honorably discharged in 1976.
For over 30 years he worked for General Motors as a tool & die maker.
A sports enthusiast, Steven cheered for Ohio sports teams including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. A NASCAR fan, his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. Steven also loved the thrill of riding roller coasters, especially at Cedar Point.
He enjoyed traveling, especially to Niagara Falls, New York City, and Lake Erie. He also enjoyed Caribbean cruises.
Easy going, music was an important part of his life which he proudly shared with his three daughters. Steven loved rock music… particularly 80's rock music… especially the band Journey. He was a huge Journey fan, attending numerous concerts over the years with Michelle, Gennafer, and Stephanie. Humble and content, Steven would prefer a day trip, driving through the countryside, his family at his side and classic rock music playing in the background.
Steven attended church throughout life more recently, when healthy enough, he attended Citi Church (currently Storyside Church). Generous, for years Steven was involved in Compassion International and continually sponsored a child in need.
A loving family-man, Steven will be remembered for his generous spirit and kindheart.
He is survived by his daughters Michelle Endicott of Mansfield, Gennafer (Lance) Koenig of Columbus, and Stephanie Nickell of Columbus; three grandchildren Coral Aubrey Edmonds, Alexa Paige Beer, and Malachi David Endicott; three great grandchildren Madison, Zelah, and Saelym; mother Luceal Nickell; sister Cynthia (Bill) Hollingsworth, brother Mark Nickell (Dennis Morris) and sister Lynn Nickell (Les Bucknor), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father Marion Nickell and his sister Debra Nickell.
Steven's family will receive friends Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12 pm - 2 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 2 pm. Military honors will follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Compassion International or the may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019