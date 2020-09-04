Steven T. Wisenbarger
Butler - Steven T. Wisenbarger passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 67.
He was born March 30, 1953 to Parents James and Dolores Wisenbarger in Mansfield and graduated from Butler High School.
In his spare time he loved to golf especially at Deer Ridge and Little Apple. He was also somewhat of a fisherman and would catch whatever was biting. He especially enjoyed deep-sea fishing and even took a trip to Australia where he caught a blue marlin and some mahi-mahi with his son. Another pastime he had was playing cards with anyone who would play.
He is survived by his son Bryan Wisenbarger; mother Delores "Dee" Wisenbarger; friends Gary (Stacy) Brennstuhl, Debbie Walker and Lisa Beveridge; siblings Tony (Pat) Wisenbarger and Kathy (Ron) Cook; ex-wife Karen; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father James Wisenbarger.
In accordance with his wishes his body was donated to the Ohio State University to help advanced medical studies as he was always thinking of others. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home Saturday, September 19, 2020. If you would like to attend please get in contact with the family for more details.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Steven's family and encourage you to leave a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com