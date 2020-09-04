1/1
Steven T. Wisenbarger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven T. Wisenbarger

Butler - Steven T. Wisenbarger passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 67.

He was born March 30, 1953 to Parents James and Dolores Wisenbarger in Mansfield and graduated from Butler High School.

In his spare time he loved to golf especially at Deer Ridge and Little Apple. He was also somewhat of a fisherman and would catch whatever was biting. He especially enjoyed deep-sea fishing and even took a trip to Australia where he caught a blue marlin and some mahi-mahi with his son. Another pastime he had was playing cards with anyone who would play.

He is survived by his son Bryan Wisenbarger; mother Delores "Dee" Wisenbarger; friends Gary (Stacy) Brennstuhl, Debbie Walker and Lisa Beveridge; siblings Tony (Pat) Wisenbarger and Kathy (Ron) Cook; ex-wife Karen; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father James Wisenbarger.

In accordance with his wishes his body was donated to the Ohio State University to help advanced medical studies as he was always thinking of others. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home Saturday, September 19, 2020. If you would like to attend please get in contact with the family for more details.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Steven's family and encourage you to leave a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved