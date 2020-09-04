1/2
Sue A. Zeides
1940 - 2020
Sue A. Zeides

Mansfield - Sue A. Zeides, 79, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Sue was born on December 30, 1940 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Floyd and Blanche (Workman) Schneider. Sue was very loyal, competative, smart and gentle. She was very private but could talk forever about her grandchildren as she was very proud of them, and loved them very much. Sue's true passion was her love and compassion for nursing. She was the Head Nurse for many years in the emergency room at Mansfield General Hospital and was employed for 34 years at the hospital. She was well known at the hospital to this day and had a wealth of knowledge and was instrumental in establishing the new emergency room. She enjoyed the many shenanigans shared with her "Pot Luck" club, loved watching the Browns, playing cards, and wintering in Fort Myers, Florida for many years. Sue was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.

She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Pete Zeides; her sons, Scott Zeides and Pete "PD" Zeides; her cherished grandchildren, Rachael, Taylor, Brandon, and Jason Zeides; her niece, LouAnn (Mary Ann Miller) Brubaker; and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Doris Brubaker.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street. Sue will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. Please consider making memorial contributions to St. Peter's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Sue. Our prayers for peace go out to the Family. May God comfort you during this time. Michael and Marcia Schneider
Michael Schneider
Friend
