|
|
Sue Ann Essex
Mansfield - Sue Ann Essex, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Crystal Care of Ashland. Sue was born on November 27, 1933 in Newark, Ohio. She was the daughter of Penn and Thelma (Swern) Asher.
A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Sue, found great joy in spending time with her family. The holidays were a very special time for Sue, she always loved having the family in at this time to share her famous Rum Cake with the ones she loved. She was a member of First Congregational Church. Sue enjoyed playing bridge at Westbrook County Club and loved going to the beach.
Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Scott Essex of Rotonda West, Florida, and Michael (Laura) Essex of Richmond, Virginia; her daughter, Amy (Todd) DeVoe of Mansfield; grandchildren, Mitchell (Whitney) Derr of Columbus, Ohio, Maggie (Henry) Castor of Indianapolis, Indiana, Alex Essex of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jack Essex of Richmond, Virginia; her great-grandchildren, Ellen Joan Castor and Landrey Sue Derr; her sister, Betty Littler of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Harry Donald "Don" Essex; and her sister, Connie Fisher.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. The memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Ronald A. Kline officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the Advocate & News Journal on July 12, 2019