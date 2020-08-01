1/1
Sue Sara Shrader
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Sara Shrader

Mansfield - Sue Sara Shrader, 73, of Mansfield, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Sue was born on November 25, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Mary (David) Uzunoff. Sue was a 1965 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School. She worked for several years at Fusco Dry Cleaners and then retired after 23 years from Therm-O-Disc. She attended Diamond Hills Baptist Church. Sue was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandmother. She treasured the time spent with family. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each one held a special place in her heart. Sue enjoyed reading novels, reading the Bible, and doing her daily devotions and prayers. She looked forward to mushroom hunting in the spring and sitting in the sunshine on summer days.

Sue leaves behind her husband whom she married on May 29, 1965, Richard E. Shrader; her daughter, Rhonda Finley; her son, Scott (Amy) Shrader; her grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany) Owens, Mitchell Owens, Kaylee (Michael) Schwechheimer, and Austin Jamieson; her great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Gabriel Owens, Grace Owens, Quinn Schwechheimer, and Lillum Jamieson; her sister, Sandra (James) Hughes; her brother, William Owens; and numerous in-laws. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Lane and Robert Uzunoff; and a sister, Dianna Wheaton.

The family would like to thank the staff at OhioHealth Mansfield ICU, 2 West, Homecare and Hospice, Chaplin Dianna Barr and Pastor Chris Thomas for their outstanding care and support during Sue's final days.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Christopher Thomas will officiate funeral service following at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved