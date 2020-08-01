Sue Sara Shrader
Mansfield - Sue Sara Shrader, 73, of Mansfield, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Sue was born on November 25, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Mary (David) Uzunoff. Sue was a 1965 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School. She worked for several years at Fusco Dry Cleaners and then retired after 23 years from Therm-O-Disc. She attended Diamond Hills Baptist Church. Sue was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandmother. She treasured the time spent with family. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each one held a special place in her heart. Sue enjoyed reading novels, reading the Bible, and doing her daily devotions and prayers. She looked forward to mushroom hunting in the spring and sitting in the sunshine on summer days.
Sue leaves behind her husband whom she married on May 29, 1965, Richard E. Shrader; her daughter, Rhonda Finley; her son, Scott (Amy) Shrader; her grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany) Owens, Mitchell Owens, Kaylee (Michael) Schwechheimer, and Austin Jamieson; her great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Gabriel Owens, Grace Owens, Quinn Schwechheimer, and Lillum Jamieson; her sister, Sandra (James) Hughes; her brother, William Owens; and numerous in-laws. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Lane and Robert Uzunoff; and a sister, Dianna Wheaton.
The family would like to thank the staff at OhioHealth Mansfield ICU, 2 West, Homecare and Hospice, Chaplin Dianna Barr and Pastor Chris Thomas for their outstanding care and support during Sue's final days.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Christopher Thomas will officiate funeral service following at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com