Susan J. Fisher
Mansfield - Susan J. Fisher, 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on September 24, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late William and Harriet Downs and later moved to Mansfield where she lived in the area most of her life.
Susan graduated from Madison High School in 1960 and was retired from Fujicolor Processing, where she was in customer service. She was a member of Facire Club and an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was member of Women of Faith, a Sunday School Teacher and participated in many other activities.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul, whom she married March 11, 1978; son, Douglas William (Cristina) Cox of Manlius, New York; three stepsons, Todd (Lisa) Fisher of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Scott (Cathy) Fisher of Williamston, Michigan and Dean (Teresa Shafer) Fisher of Sears, Michigan; grandchildren, Robert, Leah, Stephen, Matthew, Timothy, Ellie, John, Nicolas, Richard, RaeAn, Victoria, Jay, Lily Marie, Samantha and Corey; great-grandchildren, Lilly Lynn Fisher and Samuel Desent; sisters, Judy (Keith, deceased) McClead of Mansfield and Betsy (LaVerne) Ketchum of East Canton, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean and Jess Wyka of Novi, Michigan and David and Kathy Fisher of Harrison Twp., Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cox; mother and father-in-law; and many aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. There will be calling one hour prior to a celebration of life service that will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace Street, Mansfield, with Rev. Mike Mack officiating services. She will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Salvation Army. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
