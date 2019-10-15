Resources
Susan Kay Campbell

Susan Kay Campbell Obituary
Susan Kay Campbell

Galion - Susan Kay Campbell passed away at home with family October 11th, 2019. She was survived by her husband Mark Campbell and daughters Jennifer Garverick & Jaime Vanderpool. Her brother Tom & his wife Bobbie McCollough. Grandchildren Maggie Smith, Jacob Smith, Morgan Garverick, Mackenzie Carrier, Morgan Vanderpool. Along with 8 loving great grandchildren. She was an extraordinary mother and wife. Her grandkids were her passion in life. She will be missed dearly by many. We love you mema. Susan graciously donated her body to OSU anatomy therefore no traditional services will be held. However a memorial service will be held at Galion Moose Lodge Sunday October 20th at 1pm for family & friends.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
