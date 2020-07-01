Susan "Susie" Schaus
Mansfield - Susan "Susie" Schaus (Mosey) passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. As to be expected, she died with the dishes done, the lawn immaculately mowed (the day before by her), and the house clean, as if ready for any number of the people who would drop by for a visit and a cup of coffee.
Susie was born, raised and raised her family in the Mansfield area. A 1958 graduate of Mansfield Senior High, Susie worked as an airline stewardess after graduating but dreamed of being a movie star. Although she never made it to Hollywood, she did help hundreds of others take to the stage under the bright lights of the Mansfield Playhouse, a second home where she spent countless hours. Along the way, she worked at WVNO radio station and as a realtor selling the virtues of Richland County living. Her pastime passions included her beloved Bridge club, completing crossword puzzles and watching Cleveland sports.
Susie is survived by her sisters, Vickie Mosey and Molly Ely (Mosey); her children, William Falin, Lara Brewer (Falin), and Sally Powhida (Schaus); her grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel and Regan Falin, Will, Tommy and Russell Brewer and Greg and Annie Powhida; and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Duke" Schaus; her parents, Allen and Evelyn (Teale) Mosey; and her brother, Jeffrey Mosey.
Susie will be dearly missed but would be the first to tell everyone, especially those that loved her, that the show must go on.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mansfield Playhouse at 95 E. 3rd St, Mansfield, OH 44902. A memorial gathering (or "party" as Susie stated) of family and friends will be held in late July. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.