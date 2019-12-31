Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Susanne LeMunyon Obituary
Mansfield - Susanne LeMunyon, age 76, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 in Mansfield Place.

She was born January 17, 1943 in Mansfield, to James and DeVee (Theaker) LeMunyon. She was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1961 and also attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

Susanne worked at Tappan Co. and Frigidaire as an order services clerk with 34 years of service.

She was a long time member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield.

Susanne dearly loved children, especially her great and great great nieces and nephews.

Surviving are her two nephews James LeMunyon of Levittown, Pennsylvania and Jeff LeMunyon of Chesterland, Ohio; two nieces Sally Bevier of Shelby, Ohio and Judi (Tim) Doll of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Also surviving are 7 great nieces and nephews and 9 great great nieces and nephews, and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers James LeMunyon and H. Dean LeMunyon, and a great niece Jamie Chamberlain.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 in Mansfield Memorial Park. Pastor Paul Larson will officiate.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
