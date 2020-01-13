Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Ann Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susie Ann Johnson Obituary
Susie Ann Johnson

Mansfield - Susie Ann Johnson, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Susie was born on September 20, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, to John and Ethel (Schrack) Shoup. She drove racecars when she was younger. She enjoyed golfing and gardening

She is survived by her husband, Rick Johnson; children, Debra (Scott) Penhorwood and Randall Plew; sister, Clara Pryor; grandchildren, Shannon, Kandi, Jessica, Brian, and Cody.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Plew; sister, Mildred Little; and brothers, Walter Shoup and Jack Shoup.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -