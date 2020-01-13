|
|
Susie Ann Johnson
Mansfield - Susie Ann Johnson, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Susie was born on September 20, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, to John and Ethel (Schrack) Shoup. She drove racecars when she was younger. She enjoyed golfing and gardening
She is survived by her husband, Rick Johnson; children, Debra (Scott) Penhorwood and Randall Plew; sister, Clara Pryor; grandchildren, Shannon, Kandi, Jessica, Brian, and Cody.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Plew; sister, Mildred Little; and brothers, Walter Shoup and Jack Shoup.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020