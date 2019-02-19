Susie Kelly



Bellville - Susie Kelly, age 68 and longtime Bellville resident, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 from Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida.



She was born Mary Susan Perry on August 4, 1950 to parents Clyde & Pauline (Duncan) Perry in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. After graduating from Malabar High School with the class of 1968, she married Robert Eugene Meeting on March 28, 1970 and together they had three children. He preceded her in death on April 20, 1993. Susie worked as a "domestic engineer" raising her kids and also worked at Taylor Metal and as a "McDonald's Mom" when her kids were in school.



Several years later, Susie signed for a UPS package delivered by Douglas Kelly and the pair began dating and soon married on March 1, 1997. They have been happy snowbirds to Florida for over 20 years. She and Doug were blessed to travel and favorite trips included Paris, Scotland, England, Ireland, and NYC.



Susie loved playing bridge and boating with Doug. She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty and always enjoyed being outside and walking. She also enjoyed reading, fishing, and dancing. Above all, Susie was a devoted wife and mother who cherished spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a bubbly and outgoing person who didn't take herself too seriously and lit up a room upon entering.



She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Mansfield (where she was a former choir member), AMVETS, American Legion, Moose Lodge, and the VFW in Lexington.



Susie is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Doug Kelly of Port Charlotte, FL; children Rachael (Cliff) McMullen of Wilmington, Joe (Jen) Meeting of Chicago, IL, David Meeting of Brooklyn, NY, and Sean Kelly of Butler; five grandchildren Derek Riggleman, Aubrey (Donald) Moore, Courtney Cole, Brecken Meeting, Camden Meeting, and Ann Daup; three great-grandchildren Daniel, Christian, and Harley; siblings Sherman (Cindy) Perry, Faye Boggs, Libby Traxler, and Clyde (Sharon) Perry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and first husband Bob Meeting.



Her family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Road) where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Pastor Bob Doerr will speak and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington.



