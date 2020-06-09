Suzanne M. "Sue" Berger
1962 - 2020
Suzanne M. "Sue" Berger

Mansfield - Suzanne M. "Sue" Berger, 58, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Mansfield on April 7, 1962, to Isaac and Kathleen (Skartved) Parker.

Sue worked for 15 years at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She enjoyed nature and loved the outdoors.

Sue is survived by her fiancé, Roger Stillion; sisters, Laura (Dan) Fischer and Elizabeth Morgan; brother, Michael Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
