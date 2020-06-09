Suzanne M. "Sue" Berger
Mansfield - Suzanne M. "Sue" Berger, 58, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Mansfield on April 7, 1962, to Isaac and Kathleen (Skartved) Parker.
Sue worked for 15 years at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She enjoyed nature and loved the outdoors.
Sue is survived by her fiancé, Roger Stillion; sisters, Laura (Dan) Fischer and Elizabeth Morgan; brother, Michael Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.