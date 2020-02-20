|
Sylvester "Sonny" Wechter
Sylvester "Sonny" Wechter, age 90, was called home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family at The Willows in Willard.
Sonny was born on April 4, 1929 to the late Sylvester and Marie (Kreim) Wechter and was a life-long resident of New Washington, Ohio.
He graduated from New Washington High School and soon-after learned his trade as a bricklayer where he was an artist at his craft for 44 years, working for Weithman Brothers and Studer-Obringer throughout his career.
Always a gentleman with a humble and generous heart, Sonny was quick with a humorous quip and was a friend to anyone he met. He was a kind, caring and talented man who served the community of New Washington as mayor for over 20 years, served on city council, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Bernard's Catholic parish, sang in the church choir, and played the clarinet in the N.W. Band for many years.
Sonny enjoyed playing golf and cards with friends, attending his grandchildren's events and activities, reading, Notre Dame, and most of all, time with family.
On August 19, 1950, Sonny married Patricia A. Kaple and celebrated 69 years of marriage together. They raised four children: Joseph T. Wechter (Lynn Murphy), John M. Wechter (Dawn Trimboli), Angela K. Schroeder (John) and James L. Wechter (Marjorie Hamilton). They enjoyed 10 grandchildren: Sheila (Brad) Fletcher, Brad Wechter, Rachel Smith (Nate Merritt), Andrew (Marianna) Wechter, Austin (Ashley) Wechter, Anthony (Tara) Schroeder, Cara (Chris) Russell, Casey Wechter, Eric Wechter, and Caden Hall; and also 14 great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Patricia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Franklin Wechter, Doris Caporini, Sr. Alice Louise Wechter, and grandson Mark Schroeder.
Friends and family may attend a funeral mass officiated by Fr. George Mahas at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington, OH at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2020. Per Sonny's request, in lieu of calling hours, his family would like to welcome everyone to a celebration dinner and gathering that will follow immediately at St. Bernard's gymnasium. Assisting the family with arrangements was Secor Funeral Homes. Burial will take place at St. Bernard's Catholic cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or the New Washington Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at http://secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020