Sylvia I. Tackett
Mansfield - Sylvia I. Tackett, 89, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019. She was born August 6, 1929, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of ten children of the late Ward and Jessie (Roe) Walker.
She moved to Mansfield at the age of 18 and met her future husband, LeRoy Tackett shortly thereafter. In June 1949, they married and spent 29 years together before his death in July 1978. After her children were older, Sylvia began working as a cook at Madison schools and later became the head cook at Wooster Heights Elementary school. She retired from Hartman Electric and then worked part-time at Therm-O-Disc.
Gardening and canning were favorite activities and she learned to cook expertly as a youngster in a large family. She enjoyed hosting meals at her home and was a member of the Roseland Grange for many years. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were bright shining lights in her life and she enjoyed every moment spent with them
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert Dinger; two daughters, Brenda (Jim) Fellows and Deb (Dave) Risner; two step daughters, Linda Yoha and Roberta (Mark) White; four grandchildren, Kim Smollen, Tim McLarnan, Matt Risner and Michael Risner; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Althea Middleton, Helen Middleton and Mildred Sparks; a brother, Phillip Walker; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Erskine Walker, James Walker, Donald Walker and Elmer Walker; and one sister, Glenna Carroll.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Phil Green will be held Monday in the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019