Sylvia (Mauk) James



Mansfield - Sylvia (Mauk) James, 69, of Dunnellon, Florida and formerly of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Advent Hospital in Ocala, Florida.



The daughter of Ernest and Blanche (Powell) Mauk, Sylvia was born August 27, 1949 in Carter County, Kentucky and graduated from Olive Hill High School. On February 9, 1968, she married William "Bill" James. For 30 years Sylvia worked for the Mansfield post office retiring as an expediter.



She enjoyed reading mystery novels. Sylvia loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughters Billie Mahoney (Reuben Bennett) of Commerce, Georgia and Tracy (Mickie) Spears of Mansfield; grandchildren Andie Mahoney, Michael (Krystal) Foght, Dustin Spears, and Dylan Spears; siblings Jeanie (Ollie) Boggs, Ernest Mauk Jr. (Mary), Marylyn Conn, Barbara (John) Keimer, Esther (Bill) O'Neal, Sue Bush, and Earnestine (Jim) Guntrum; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" James; and her brother-in-law Don Bush.



Her family will receive friends Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-5 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be Monday at 11am. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.



Memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society may be made through the funeral home.



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary