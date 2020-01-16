|
|
Sylvia R. Martin
Ontario - Sylvia R. Martin, 96, of Ontario, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 10, 1923 in Teges, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Kennis and Perlina (Bowling) Baker. On June 19, 1947 she married Elbert Martin and he preceded her in death on November 4, 1986.
Sylvia was the matriarch of the family, and family was everything to her. She was a great southern cook who loved making meals and taking care of her family. She was a valuable resource for wisdom and guidance and would tell it like it is. She had a wonderful southern accent and was a real southern belle with a strong personality. Sylvia enjoyed baking pies from scratch, watching the Grand Ole Opry, gardening, and playing checkers. She was a long time member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and had a love for gospel hymns.
Sylvia is survived by her two granddaughters, Krista (Tim) Mattoni and Adria (Scott) Jacobs; and four great-grandchildren, Aundrea Gosch, Haleigh and Makayla Jacobs, and Aiden Mattoni. She was preceded in death by her only child, Dale W. Martin on May 22, 2017.
Family will welcome friends from 1:30-2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will follow immediately at 2:30pm. Burial will take place in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020