Talmadge "Sarge" J. Davis
Mansfield - Talmadge "Sarge" J. Davis, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence. Born October 30, 1934 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, he was the son of Lionel and Stella (Conn) Davis.
Talmadge was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was a local brick mason retiring after 40 years of service and was a member of the Brick Layers Union. He was quick witted, clever, generous, caring and had a strong work ethic. Talmadge was always doing something and was known to fix anything with a hands on approach. He was an animal lover and enjoyed reading especially his Bible and the newspaper.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Davis of Mansfield, Fuzzie Davis of Ontario and Trudy (Gene) Lawhorn of Shelby; his grandchildren, David, Dominic, Tiffany, Adeline, Bradley, Michelle, James and Brian; his great grandchildren, Jesse, Erik, Rhys, Zay and Tyler; his sisters, Rosanne (Martin) Biddle and Betty Jean Callahan all of Mansfield; a host of nieces, nephews and other dear relatives; his good friend, Forrest Delaney; and his loving cat, Shadow Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marlene ( Trine) Davis; his daughter, Victoria West; his brothers, Wayne, Harold, Chalmer, Glen and Delbert Davis; and an infant sister, Wilma Jane Davis.
Family and friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Full military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Service will follow the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the kind and compassionate care of OhioHealth Hospice, especially Echo Smith, Deb Flemming and Jake Lyons, for their wonderful care of Talmadge.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019