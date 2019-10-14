Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Talmadge Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talmadge J. "Sarge" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Talmadge J. "Sarge" Davis Obituary
Talmadge "Sarge" J. Davis

Mansfield - Talmadge "Sarge" J. Davis, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence. Born October 30, 1934 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, he was the son of Lionel and Stella (Conn) Davis.

Talmadge was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was a local brick mason retiring after 40 years of service and was a member of the Brick Layers Union. He was quick witted, clever, generous, caring and had a strong work ethic. Talmadge was always doing something and was known to fix anything with a hands on approach. He was an animal lover and enjoyed reading especially his Bible and the newspaper.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Davis of Mansfield, Fuzzie Davis of Ontario and Trudy (Gene) Lawhorn of Shelby; his grandchildren, David, Dominic, Tiffany, Adeline, Bradley, Michelle, James and Brian; his great grandchildren, Jesse, Erik, Rhys, Zay and Tyler; his sisters, Rosanne (Martin) Biddle and Betty Jean Callahan all of Mansfield; a host of nieces, nephews and other dear relatives; his good friend, Forrest Delaney; and his loving cat, Shadow Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marlene ( Trine) Davis; his daughter, Victoria West; his brothers, Wayne, Harold, Chalmer, Glen and Delbert Davis; and an infant sister, Wilma Jane Davis.

Family and friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Full military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Service will follow the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the kind and compassionate care of OhioHealth Hospice, especially Echo Smith, Deb Flemming and Jake Lyons, for their wonderful care of Talmadge.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Talmadge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now