Tammie (Rotz/Detwiler) Franken
After fourteen long years, Tammie (Rotz/Detwiler) Franken lost her battle to cancer on November 1st, 2019. Tammie was born September 1st, 1961 to Joseph 'Joe Joe' Anthony Rotz and Eleanor 'Pee Wee' Negrea. She was a graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, class of 1979. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert 'Bobby Joe' Rotz.
Tammie was a long time gymnastics coach teaching at the Buhl Club in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and eventually opened Richland Gymnastics in Lexington, Ohio. Her love for all of her gymnasts was unprecedented. In addition to gymnastics, Tammie was also a dental hygienist, jewelry maker, and extremely proud and supportive mother to Joelynn 'Joey' Franken, age 13 and Jordyn Detwiler, age 33.
Tammie moved to California in 2016 to be closer to her daughter, Jordyn. She spent the last year of her life living with Jordyn and her Husband Robert, and her second daughter Joelynn. Both daughters were with her and held her hands as she passed. She is remembered as a fun loving person with a big heart, and has touched many lives. She will be greatly missed. Her daughter Joelynn will continue to stay in California and be supported by Jordyn and her husband Robert.
A celebration of life luncheon was held on November 3rd with immediate family in California. In lieu of flowers, donations for cremation expenses or support of Joelynn can be sent to: Jordyn Detwiler, PO Box 1493, San Ramon, CA 94583
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019