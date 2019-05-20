Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Tammy S. Boyd Obituary
Tammy S. Boyd

Lexington - Tammy S. Boyd, 55, of Lexington, passed away Friday evening, May 17, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born March 28, 1964, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Earl and Norma (Eggerton) Boyd.

She graduated from Lexington High School and had worked at WalMart on Possum Run Road for several years. Tammy enjoyed feeding the birds in her yard and tending to her beautiful flower garden.

Tammy is survived by her father, Earl Boyd of Lexington; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; a niece, Crystal Decker of Columbus; and a nephew, Ryan Newcomer of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Boyd; and brother, Rick Newcomer.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 20, 2019
