Tasheda "Tee" L. Duck
Mansfield - Tasheda "Tee" L. Duck, 32, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on October 25, 1987, to Thade Thorpe and Leslie Duck in Youngstown, Ohio, where she was raised.
Tee had a beautiful soul, was kind hearted and could always brighten anyone's day with her contagious smile. She was an STNA at The Waterford and was going to school to pursue a degree in nursing at the Knox Technical Center. She had also previously went to Culinary School. Tee was a free spirited woman who loved many things with one of them being her family. She was always family oriented and cherished every moment spent in making lifetime memories with them. Tee enjoyed cooking, but some of her favorite snacks and treats were Reese's cups, green grapes and nachos and cheese. She loved going to church, crocheting and doing paint by numbers books. Tee was a perfectionist and extremely fashionable, loving her makeup and going shopping. Her favorite saying was "Gram they getting on my nerves".
Tee is survived by her grandmother, Fannie Duck; father, Melvin Harris; three sisters, Tunicqua Duck, Quanna Duck and Lisa Duck; brother, Tyreese Duck Sr.; two aunts, Pendelon (John) Duck-Bryant and Wanda Duck; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and three nieces and two nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Leslie Duck; grandfather, Freddie Duck; and great-grandparents, Louise and Perry Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A funeral service will follow thereafter starting at 12:30 p.m. with Bishop Alvin J. Mccoy officiating.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 5, 2019