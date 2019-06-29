|
|
Teresa Marie Stough
Wooster - Teresa Marie Stough, 42, left this world to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a long and brave battle with cancer. She was born Monday, January 24, 1977 to Debra (Hill) and Frank Lucanegro, of Shilo.
It is not how she passed that she will be remembered but rather how she lived and how she loved. Teresa lived life to the fullest with an unforgettable laugh and a presence that captivated everyone who knew her. She attended Grace Church of Wooster and was a graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School. She had a long and successful career in finance and was most recently an Administrative Assistant at Meaden & Moore in Wooster, Ohio. A place where her family feels she was truly meant to be. She continued to work through treatments, tired days and tough times up until a week prior to her passing. She loved the people there as much as they loved her and it truly showed.
Teresa was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her son, Coby and embraced every moment with him. She was also a proud and devoted wife to her husband, Brian of 19 years whom she married June 24, 2000. Also left behind to honor her memory in addition to her parents, Debra and Frank are her parents in love, Karen and Jr. Stough, of Wooster. She was a loyal sister and friend to her triplet siblings Tracy (Terance) Trammell of Mansfield; and Anthony (Gail) Lucanegro of Mansfield as well as to her big sister Angella (Danny) Stevens of Mansfield. She was also a loyal sister in love and friend to Kimberly (Dave) Miller of Wooster. Teresa had many nieces and nephews; Jalen, Jakiah, Trevin, Taelix, Erik, Emily, Ethan, Hunter and Logan who each adored her as she always took the time to ask about their sporting events or hunting adventures and let them know they were loved. She also had many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Although her time with us was far too short, Teresa touched many lives with her vibrant personality and unconditional love. We will keep her memory alive and think of her often as we come across the things she enjoyed most in life; campfires, beaches, boat rides, watching game shows and big brother and loving on her cats; Gunner, Spook and Hope. She was our easiest hello and our hardest goodbye and while we will spend the rest of our lives missing her, we know that a light that bright just can't shine forever.
In closing, the family would like to thank Dr. Paul Masci and staff for giving us more time with our sweet Teresa. Also the nursing staff at Wooster Community Hospital for making a difficult time more manageable.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Teresa's life by participating in her upcoming benefit on July 27, 2019 from 3pm-8pm at the Knights of Columbus in Wooster.
Friends and family may call from 2-3pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Grace Church 4599 Burbank Rd., Wooster, Ohio. A service will be held immediately following at 3pm conducted by Pastor Steve Kern.
