Teresa Rose Davidson, 85, of Wellington, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born on February 21, 1935 to the late Lawrence and Ruth Smith, Teresa grew up in Mansfield and graduated from St Peters High School. She was a 1956 graduate of the Good Samaritan Nursing School in Dayton.Teresa worked as a surgical nurse at St. Rita's in Lima before moving to Wellington, where she worked at the Elms nursing home for over 25 years. She married the love of her life, James Davidson on June 21, 1958. In 1970 they moved to Wellington, where they raised goats chickens, cows, and a loving family on the big red farm just outside of town with the Uncle Sam mailbox. Teresa was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wellington, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was very creative and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and tending her flower gardens. She also liked to bowl and canning the fruits and vegetable of her families labors. Most of all she cherished her family and being an active mother and grandmother.She leaves behind her children, Mary Davidson, Jay (Tammy) Davidson, Lorry (Randy) Thiel, Sharon (Pat) Fullen, Joe (Lisa) Davidson and Teresa Garn; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; and many grand-dogs and grand-kittens. Teresa was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James; siblings Ruth Peters, Cathrine Phillips, Sheila Holda, Larry and Dave Smith; step-sister Corrine Schmidt; and son-in-law, Jeff Garn.Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, September 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main, Wellington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 17th at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 512 North Main, Wellington. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. We ask that visitors follow all social distancing guidelines and for the safety of all that masks be worn by all attendees.Donations in Teresa's memory may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at: