Terresa (Davidson) Kilgore



Lexington - Terresa (Davidson) Kilgore passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in University Hospitals Ashland surrounded by her family. She was 55 (35 with 20 years of experience).



She was born April 24, 1963, to parents Robert & Wanda (Bevins) Davidson in Findlay. Terresa graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1981.



On February 9, 1985, she married Rick Kilgore and together they shared 34 wonderful years of marriage.



Terresa worked as a caterer and concessioner business owner for many years.



She had a smile that could light up a room with a sense of humor that would entertain anyone. She had a servant's heart, which meant she would always put others first. Her generosity was evident when she would share with those around her. But above all, Terresa cherished her family dearly. She enjoyed going to Kentucky to spend time around the campfire and play in the creek with family.



She is survived by husband Rick Kilgore; daughter Erica (Aaron) Hoskins and her children Nick Martincin, Mackenzie Martincin and Oaklynn Hoskins; daughter Heather Kilgore and her children Skyler Matthews and Grace Ziegelhofer; brother Rob (Shannon) Davidson and children Robbie and Ben Davidson; sister Dorie Flynn and her children David (Heather) Freed and Quentin (Nichole Kerr) Hanes; father Robert Davidson; in-laws Ronald & Carol Kilgore; aunt and uncles Judy (Mike) Rozelle, Nancy (Jerry) Scott, Barb (Tim) Skinner and Joyce Bevins; many cherished cousins; friends Kim & Dan Martincin. She will be missed and loved by all.



She was preceded in death by her mother Wanda (Bevins) Davidson.



Terresa's family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Terresa's life will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Clay Memorial Lutheran Church (1061 Amoy East Road, Mansfield) Her mother-in-law Pastor Carol A. Kilgore will officiate.



Contribution in memory of Terresa to Akron Children's Hospital may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Terresa's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary