Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Terry Duane Traxler


1943 - 2019
Terry Duane Traxler Obituary
Terry Duane Traxler

Mansfield - Terry Duane Traxler, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Terry was born on February 10, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of the late George and Irene (Shadel) Traxler.

Terry was a proud veteran of the United States Air National Guard serving the 1486th Ashland Transportation Unit. He retired from Therm-O-Disc after nearly 50 years of service. He was a member of the Bellville American Legion Post #535. Being outdoors enjoying nature is where you could always find Terry. He enjoyed going to the races, hunting, trapshooting, fishing, mushroom hunting and gardening. Others may consider cutting the wood and mowing work but for Terry this brought him joy. He had much talent and loved building birdhouses as well. A family man who valued and loved his family, found pleasure working with his son everyday after retirement. He shared a very special bond with his granddaughter, Marisa. He was her number one supporter in all of her activities and the two shared many special and fond memories that will forever be cherished.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Keller) Traxler; his daughter, Tabatha (Fiance', Brian Shook) Traxler; his son, Touby "Nick" (Diane) Traxler; his grandchildren, Marisa Traxler and Mason Porch; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery with full military honors being performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
