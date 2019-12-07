|
Terry Lynn Groff
Mansfield - Terry Lynn Groff, age 67, of Mansfield passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.
She was born March 10, 1952 in Mansfield to Robert W. and Maxine L. (Bell) Moyer and remained a lifelong area resident. Terry graduated from Lexington High School in 1970 and attended The Ohio State University.
As a dedicated stay at home mother, she also gave her time as a caregiver for friends and family. Once her family was grown, she also worked at Besta Fasta Pizza in Mansfield and Bob Evans.
A member of the former Lexington Presbyterian Church, Terry attended Crossroads Community Church.
A selfless mother, Terry was very invested in her daughters. Whether coaching the swim team, or baking cookies to share, she was never too busy to help them. She was also giving and generous, sometimes to a fault, volunteering, adopting families at the holidays, and even taking people into her home. Chirst-like, Terry only saw the good in people and was always hopeful she could lead them to their Savior.
Terry enjoyed travel and took several special trips abroad in her younger years. She dearly loved animals and every stranger she came across quickly became a friend. She will be remembered most of all for her generosity and the genuine smile always on her face.
Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law Jennifer Groff of Mansfield and Jaime and Shaun Vest of Lake Norman, North Carolina; their father Michael Groff of Mansfield; a grandson Fletcher Vest; a sister Linda Arnold of Mansfield and a brother Robert E. Moyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law Chuck Arnold and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert and Jean Groff.
The family will receive friends Saturday, day, December 14, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the service will follow at 1 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019