|
|
Terry Rannels
Mansfield - Former Bellville resident, Terry Lynn Rannels, age 67, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in his Mansfield home following a sudden illness.
Terry was born June 1, 1951 in Ashland to parents Clyde & Loretta (Shisler) Rannels and he graduated from Ashland High School. He worked as a caregiver with Diamond View Assisted Living for 38 years where he did everything from cooking to maintenance and spoiled his residents with treats.
Terry was a very gifted gardener and won awards year after year for his beautiful flowers. He took pride in his yard and also his home which he kept dust-free and immaculately clean. Terry was an excellent cook and was especially good at making desserts, chicken & dumplings, and his special "soup beans & cornbread."
Above all, Terry was a proud father to Tacy and Tracy, cherished spending time with his three grandsons, and dearly loved his sister and her family. He was blessed to take a trip of a lifetime with his daughter and her family to New York City for Christmas 2017. His first time in the city, they made lots of memories together. With his sister Karla, Terry enjoyed combing through garage sales and they could always find the best deals. Just last month, Terry hosted his son Tracy for two weeks and they thoroughly enjoyed working around the house together.
He is survived by his daughter Tacy Schulte (Jeremy Palm) of Butler; son Tracy Rannels (Amy Helinski) of Bellville; grandsons Gavin Schulte, Justin Rannels, and Jacob Rannels; sister and best friend Karla (Charles) Crowner of Butler; nephews Tim (Annette) Easter and Troy (Lora) Easter; the mother of his children L. Diane (Gary) Kanz of Orlando, FL; and his dear cat Romeo.
His family will host a gathering 2-6pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Exhibit Hall at Kingwood Center in Mansfield.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Terry's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019