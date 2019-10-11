|
Thelma Marie Pascute
North Port, Florida - Thelma Marie Pascute, 91, of North Port, Florida, and formerly of Mansfield, Ohio went home September 24, 2019. She was born in Elyria, Ohio, to Thomas and Ellen Pascute on February 8, 1928, and was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Loretta Toothman.
Thelma retired from Therm-O-Disc after more than 30 years of service and traveled to Florida as a snowbird for many years before making it her full-time residence. In her younger days, she was always busy baking and decorating cakes for friends and family and making candy and other treats. She was very skilled at macramé, needlepoint, and plastic canvas and made many beautiful works of art.
She was well known for her almost constant smile and quiet spirit and lived her life as a faithful servant of God, never preaching but always leading by example with kindness and love. She was a faithful member of the Apostolic Church, both in Mansfield, Ohio, and North Port, Florida.
Thelma is survived by three nieces and one nephew, twins, Donna Bowser-Wilson and Dorothy Canterbury, their younger sister, Kathi Owens and brother, James Toothman. She was able to spend her final years in Florida thanks to her sister in Christ, Estella "Isabelle" Konves.
The family would like to thank all who helped, especially the staff at the Springs of South Biscayne and her Apostolic church family. God bless all of you for making her final years happy and carefree.
Thelma will be laid to rest on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at a graveside service in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019