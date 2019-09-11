|
Thelma Odell Erwin
Lexington - Thelma Odell Erwin, 99, of Lexington, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1919 in Emerson, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Morton and Lattie (Stephens) Parsons.
Thelma was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Lexington of which her and her husband helped to get established. She greatly enjoyed sewing and was a meticulous housekeeper.
Thelma is survived by her son, Ron Erwin of Lexington; four grandchildren, Mike, Steve, Evan and Rhonda; several great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Opal Arnett of Florida, Audrey Thacker of Mansfield, and Doris Bellomy of Mansfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert Erwin; her daughter, Margaret Bilbee; her sisters, Hazel Sammons, Margie Peyton and Mary Kirkpatrick; and brothers, Kenneth Parsons, and Charles "Ted" Parsons.
Friends and family may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street on Friday, September 13, 2019. Services will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bruce Copley officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Lexington, 154 Clever Lane Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019