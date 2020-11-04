Theodore Cotton
Mansfield - Theodore "Boosie" COTTON, 76, passed this life on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 in Arbors At Mifflin Care Center after an extended illness.
Mr. Cotton was born on Friday, June 23, 1944 in Louise, Mississippi, living in Mansfield the past 66 years. Ted was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School Class of 1962. After graduation Ted enlisted with the United States Army serving 2 tours for 7 years. He retired from First Merit Bank after 35 years of service. Ted enjoyed his morning workouts at the YMCA with his friends, watching the News and caring for others. He also had a way with words but he often reminded everyone that "it is what it is!!"
Ted is survived by his daughter: LaTonya Cotton, son: Shanning Cotton, both of Mansfield; 4 grandchildren: Markell, Shanniyah, Jayden,and Jamir; Ty'Aisyah whom he treated like a granddaughter; 2 sisters: Joyce Paige, and Diane (Tyrone) Matthews, both of Mansfield, and a host of nieces and nephews..
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and step-father: Leroy Cotton and Elease (Holton) and Deluster Paige, Sr.; and 1 brother Deluster Paige, Jr.
Friends may call Tuesday in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. where the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mansfield Cemetery with Military Honors conduct at graveside by the Richland County Joint Veterans Council.
C-19 protocol requiring facial coverings, social distancing, and attendance limitation.
