Theresa Konczak
Theresa Konczak passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 90. She was born in Rohr, Germany, to the late Jakob and Anna (Ordaung) Heigl. Theresa and her husband, Horst, and son, Hans, emigrated to the United States in 1952 to begin a wonderful adventure in a new land.
She was a homemaker her entire life and, as the only female in the household, was completely outnumbered. Caring for her family came natural to her and she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Theresa's example of unconditional, pure love will live on in the memories of each and every one of them. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Theresa is survived by five sons, Hans (Carol) Konczak of The Woodlands, TX, Henry Konczak, Paul (Debbie) Konczak and Frank (Jessica) Konczak, all of Mansfield, and Fred Konczak of Spring, TX; eight grandchildren, Randy (Kelly) Konczak, Natalie King, Sarah (Robert) Crabtree, Franz Konczak, Jessica (Jason) Hanely, Darren (Linn) Konczak, Anna Konczak, and Billy Jo (Kerrie) Konczak; two great-great grandchildren, Callum and Reign Hanely; two sisters, Hanni Hauseneder and Anna Wunsch; a brother, Franz (Finne) Heigl; a sister-in-law, Rita Heigl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horst, on January 5, 2009; granddaughter, Margaret Konczak; great-granddaughter, Marley Konczak; and brother, Heinz Heigl.
A memorial service conducted by Pastor MIchael Mack will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 3:00 p.m. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 23, 2020