Theresa Schmidt
Mansfield - Theresa Schmidt, 90, of Ontario, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Elmcroft of Ontario. Theresa was born on July 23, 1929 in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia. She came to the United States on November 17, 1951. Theresa was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Mansfield Liederkranz. She retired from the Essex Company.
Theresa leaves behind her grandson, Eric Schmidt; her daughter-in-law, Nina Schmidt; two step grandsons, Charles (Jessica) Keinath and Marcus (Stephanie) Keinath; and a step great-grandson, Lucas Keinath. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on October 16, 2019, Jakob Schmidt; and a son, Arnold Schmidt.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019