Theresa "Babe" Smith
Mansfield - Theresa "Babe" Smith of Mansfield, passed away at the age of 99 on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Wedgewood Estates Assisted Living. She was born January 24, 1921, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Martin and Katharin (Brumm) Hallabrin.
She was the owner and operator of Dairy Land for 70 years, starting the business with her sister, Betty, and selling it in 2017. Theresa was very devoted to her children and family was very important to her. She enjoyed shopping with her sisters. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan and cheered them on faithfully.
Theresa is survived by three children, Melvin (Carol) Smith, Dean (Donna) Smith and Kathy Smith, all of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Troy (Anna) Smith and Tracy (Mike) Jewell; two great-grandchildren, Max and Trista Jewell; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Lawrence E. Smith in 1964; and siblings, Mike Hallabrin, Sue Rabal, Betty Weidle, Fred Hallabrin and Kate McCarrick.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
