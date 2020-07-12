Thirza Thompson
Lexington - God welcomed an angel, Thirza Lee Thompson into heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020 from the Centerburg Pointe Nursing Home.
Thirza was born January 17, 1933 to Carleton and Thirza Bailey of Newark, New Jersey. She is survived by her daughter Thirza Lynn Wade and her son Scott Alan Shade, granddaughter Darci Moxley, and grandson Colton Shade of California, great grandson Chance Mott and adopted grandson Blake Brewer. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Stephen Shade, step daughter Laura Vandyburg, and grandson A.J. Vandyburg
Thirza graduated in 1951 from David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio. She met and married Glenn Shade and together they had four children. After her children were in school, she attended nursing school and became an LPN, an occupation she loved. Thirza worked for Shelby Memorial Hospital for 15 years, having been awarded best nurse in her class. She showered her patients with caring ,compassion, and always a beautiful smile. Later in life she married Harold Dean Thompson and they started a travel business to Hawaii called D&T Travel Agency. As she got off the plane the first time in Maui, she felt like she was home. Thirza eventually moved to her paradise, Maui, and resided there for five years before returning to the Mansfield, Shelby area.
She loved horses, whales, sunrises and sunsets, warm sandy beaches and the Pacific Ocean. She was a home health nurse for Caring For You in Shelby, Ohio and after having a knee injury,it eventually ended her nursing career. Her patients then became her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.
Thirza was a champion to those close to her heart and a loyal friend. Her best friend Helen Rumbaugh of Lucas was like a sister to her and they shared many happy memories together. Thirza will be remembered for always being put together. From her hair and lipstick to the earrings she wore, which always seemed to match her outfits seamlessly.
Thirza's wishes were to be cremated and asked there to be no services. As she wanted those who knew and cared for her to remember her as she was. A beautiful, warm happy soul.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made to Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory at PO Box 644, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Rest in Peace our dear sweet mother, you've earned it!!
