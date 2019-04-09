|
Thomas A. Burgess
Mansfield - Thomas A. Burgess, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born October 9, 1942 in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of Thomas G. and Laura (Marlowe) Burgess and was the youngest of five children.
Thomas proudly served as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War as a radio and telegraph operator. He later worked for Empire Detroit Steel in Portsmouth and then Gerstenslagers in Wooster but his favorite job was being an Auctioneer. He worked for many auctioneers and ran his own Auction house. Thomas could not pass an auction by ~ he was an original "Picker" and could not wait to find the next treasure and haggle over the price.
Thomas loved to talk to everyone and never missed the opportunity to talk about his "Babies" ~ his beloved 1971 Chevelle and his Bernese Mountain dog, Maggie May. He loved car shows and all of his car friends and we thank them all for helping him these last few years.
Being born on the Ohio River, he loved the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He never missed an Ohio State game and said Auburn got robbed.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Catherine (Eilenfeld) Burgess; sons, Thomas Burgess, Jeff (Susie) Burgess and Christopher (Angela) Burgess; daughter, Misty (Paul) Valentin; step sons, Christopher Wyllie, Dustin Daniels and Derek Daniels; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; three sisters, Janet Hicks, Loretta Preston and Helen Lawson; brothers-in-law, Gary (Deb) Eilenfeld, Steve Eilenfeld, Kyle Eilenfeld and Craig Eilenfeld; a sister-in-law, Dawn (Jerry) Kline; and his beloved fur babies, Maggie May, Rebel and Callie Jo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Phyliss Lawson; and step sons, Chad Wyllie and Todd Wyllie.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. John Dodds. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019