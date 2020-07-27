Thomas A. Ricker
Galion - Thomas A. "Tom" Ricker, 69, of Galion went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born September 10, 1950 in Bucyrus and was the son of Howard L. and Mary "Margaret" (McKenzie) Ricker. On February 14, 1972 he married Phyllis I. (Mann) Ricker and she preceded him in death on February 25, 2015.
He graduated from Galion High School in 1968 and attended Ashland University, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Tom worked at Kroger for many years. He was formerly an active member of Grace Brethren Church in Galion where he was a trustee, usher and Sunday school teacher. After moving to Mansfield he became a member of Cornerstone Grace Brethren in Mansfield. Tom enjoyed fishing on his pontoon boat at Clear Fork Reservoir, woodworking and spending time with the family on the "Ricker Farm."
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Janelle) Ricker of Indianapolis, Indiana, Christine (Rich) Guins of Galion and Ben (Erin) Ricker of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Kearsten (Jack) Byerley, Megan Kostelnik, Matthew Kostelnik, Caleb, Natalie and Mackenzie Ricker; brother William H. (Sandy) Ricker of Tucson, Arizona; sister-in-law, Jayne Barrie of Coronado, Calif. and aunt Ruth Ritchey of Galion.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert M. Ricker.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday July 30, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 with his son, Pastor Thomas Ricker officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Weekday Religious Education Council in care of the funeral home.
condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
