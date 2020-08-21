Thomas A. Schiffer
Shelby - Thomas A. Schiffer, age 80, lifelong Shelby resident, died Friday morning, August 21, 2020 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Tom was born February 1, 1940 in Shelby to the late Thomas B. and Margaret M. (Wenninger) Schiffer. He was a 1958 graduate of Shelby High School and attended Bowling Green State University. For many years, Tom worked for his parents' company, FC Schiffer Company. After it was sold, Tom became a salesman for Hackney Wholesale Company from where he retired. Tom thoroughly enjoyed sports, both spectating and participating. He loved to golf and bowl and was a great follower of the Cleveland Browns and Indians and all Shelby Whippet sports. Tom also was an avid supporter of he and his wife Sue's nieces and nephews in the sports and various activities.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Sue (Rhodes) Schiffer, whom he wed on June 13, 1970. Also surviving are 2 brothers and sisters in law: E. Steven and Phyllis Rhodes of Ontario and Robert E. and Sue Rhodes of Fostoria; nieces and nephews: Deb Wiseman, James Welty, Doug (Kathy) Rhodes, Susan (Rob) Hogsette, Brian (Val) Rhodes, Karen (Keith) Walters, Stephanie (Kevan) Cannon, Stacy (Brian) Cobb; and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister and brother in law, Jayne and Francis Welty, and great nephew, Brandon Rhodes.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30 am. Pastor Rus Yoak, Pastor of First Lutheran Church in Shelby where Tom was a member, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shelby Foundation or First Lutheran Church and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
.