Thomas Allen Hazley
Thomas Allen Hazley, 86, January 8, 2020, peacefully departed this earthly life at Crystal Care Nursing Center and ran into the arms on Jesus.
Tom was born on Monday, July 31st, 1933, in Houston, Mississippi to the late Fred T. Hazley and Lula M. Duncan-Hazley. Tom would eventually make Mansfield his home and has been a resident of Mansfield for over 60 years.
He had 35 years of dedicated service working for the Mansfield Leaning Hotel, Mansfield Tire Manufacturing Company and Mansfield Opportunities & Industrialization Corporation (MOIC).
Tom enjoyed cooking, fishing and hunting, as well as listening to his favorite music, Jazz and Blues. He was a great artist and was proud of his drawings. He loved talking with and being around friends and family. He loved watching football and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
Tom leaves to cherish in his memory his son Jay Allen (Belinda) Lindsay, of Great Mills, Maryland, grandchildren, DeMarcus J. Likely and Jaquan A. Lindsay, of Great Mills, Md, Dionte Likely, of Baltimore, Md and Keyana and Romello Norris of Columbus, Oh; great grandchildren, Leah Jones and Myles Whitcomb, of Norfolk, VA; best friend, more like a brother, Willie "Pete" Peoples; longtime friend, Pearline Lindsay and her daughter Vernessa, both of Mansfield, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Toni Norris; granddaughter, Alexzandria R. Lindsay.
The services will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00, with calling hours starting at 10:00 at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. West, Mansfield, OH, with Supt. Louis Blevins Jr. officiating. The committal services will follow the services.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020