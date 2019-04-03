Thomas D. McGuire



Lexington - Thomas D. McGuire passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 73.



He was born July 29, 1945 in Mansfield to the late Raymond and Eva (Bemiller) McGuire and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1963.



A U.S. Army veteran, Tom served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967. He looked forward to annual reunions with his fellow veterans.



Tom worked in construction for over 30 years with Brumenshenkle's and also worked for Dr. Brickman and Zahn Construction. He retired in his early 50s.



Known as "Tommy" to friends and family he was a member of VFW #5101 in Lexington, American Legion Post #535 in Bellville, and the AMVETS. He enjoyed socializing with his friends at the Moose and Elks in Lexington, and was a member if the Shamrock Club in Columbus.



Hard working, he was a fixer, handy in his workshop and always willing to volunteer his time helping in various masonry projects.



Described as loyal, compassionate and brave, Tom was a great storyteller. He was very dedicated to his friends, and earned their dedication in return. He was never too busy to call his siblings, just to see if they were OK and remained ever thoughtful of his family. Sensitive, Tom truly cared how people felt and how his words or actions affected others.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Mike and Adrien McGuire of Westerville, grandsons Thomas Dean McGuire and J.T. McGuire, siblings Elaine Browning of Columbus, Caroline Johnson of Granville, and Patty and Dave Heichel of Lexington, sister-in-law Joy McGuire of Shelby along with numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife Barb (Schaffer) McGuire, a brother David McGuire, niece Laurie Heichel and nephew Scott Heichel.



Friends may call Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday at 12 noon, Tom's nephew Todd Heichel will speak. Burial with military honors by the American Legion Post #535 will follow in Shauck Cemetery.



Donations in honor of Tom may be made to Gifts for Yanks with checks payable to American Legion Post #535.



