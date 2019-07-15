|
Thomas D. Seibert
Jeromesvillle - Thomas D. Seibert
Tom was born September 6, 1929 and passed away after a blessed and fulfilled life of 89 years due to an extended illness. He was born to Bruce M. and Edna (Wertz) Seibert on the Wertz family farm located in Funk, Ohio. Being born in the Great Depression presented its own challenges but he found faith and strength in his Lord Jesus Christ, family and friends.
His passion in life was driving truck and he began by working with his father at the Ashland County Highway Department. Later he drove truck for J.W. Kyler, Whitaker Merle Company and Teamsters Local 40. He finished his driving retiring from Automatic Welding and Manufacturing. Tom's greatest enjoyment was creating memories through conversations with family, friends and people of all walks of life.
He married Sara Selvage on February 12, 1966; they spent their 53-years of married life together in the Jeromesville area recently moving to Wooster due to declining health.
He is survived by wife Sara, sons Bruce and (Staci) Seibert - Wooster, Tim and (Debbie) Seibert - Wooster, daughter Tammy Nation - Greeley, CO. and Son-in-law Randy Shriver of Jeromesville. Brother Ted Seibert and fiancée (Nancy Harris) of Ashland, Sisters Judy and (John) James and Janet Shopbell both of Ashland. Brother-in-laws Willis and (Ruby) Selvage - Wooster, James and (Norma) Selvage, Roger and (Peggy) Selvage of Ashland. Sister-in-laws Judy Hines of Dalton, Sue Selvage of Wooster, Pauline and (Harry) Van Den Doleweert of Mansfield and Nancy and (Don) Atterholt of Loudonville. Grandchildren Penny Brown, Sandra Seibert, Shawn Shriver, Ryan Shriver, Jayden Nation. Great Grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law John and Martha Selvage. Daughter Debbie Shriver, Brother-in-laws: Doyle Hines, Bill Selvage, Russell Shopbell and Guy Howman.
He was a life member of the Lakefork United Methodist Church later in life attended the Park Street Brethren Church in Ashland.
A special thanks to Dr. Padival and the nursing staff at MedCentral/Ohio Health Care in Mansfield, Ohio for their loving care and support during the hospital stay and final days of his life. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions can be made to the following; Park Street Brethren Church - Ashland, Ohio, Ohio Health Care/Hospice - Mansfield, Ohio or Jeromesville Fire Department.
Services will be held Wednesday July 17th at 11:00 AM, Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Arden Gilmore officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Jeromesville. Friends may call from 6 - 8 PM. on Tuesday July 16th at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on July 15, 2019