Mansfield - Thomas Arthur Durig, age 87, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Oak Grove Manor in Mansfield.
He was born March 1, 1933, the son of Leonard & Linda (Gouge) Durig in Richland Co. After graduating from Madison High School, he joined the United States Army to proudly serve his country from 1953-1958. Tom worked 33 years with General Motors retiring as a foreman in 1988. He enjoyed retirement and played many rounds of golf.
A beautiful young lady named Mary Eichler got in his white convertible (with red leather seats) in May of 1959 and it was "love at first sight." The pair married December 18, 1959 and had three children. Tom was above all a family man who loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Mary Durig; son Steve Durig; daughter Sandy (Danny) Mitchell; son-in-law Mark Blust; 4 grandchildren: Brandi (Ricky), Luke, Jesse (Allie), and Steve; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Ann Ridgeway; brother-in-law Danny (Linda) Eichler; sister-in-law Nancy (Mike) Barkley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Blust and brother Fred Durig.
A private family service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020, officiated by Celebrant Dave Roberts. Tom's final resting place will be Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington and burial will occur at a later date.The Durig family wishes to thank Oak Grove Manor and SouthernCare Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Tom.
