1/1
Thomas Durig
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Durig

Mansfield - Thomas Arthur Durig, age 87, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Oak Grove Manor in Mansfield.

He was born March 1, 1933, the son of Leonard & Linda (Gouge) Durig in Richland Co. After graduating from Madison High School, he joined the United States Army to proudly serve his country from 1953-1958. Tom worked 33 years with General Motors retiring as a foreman in 1988. He enjoyed retirement and played many rounds of golf.

A beautiful young lady named Mary Eichler got in his white convertible (with red leather seats) in May of 1959 and it was "love at first sight." The pair married December 18, 1959 and had three children. Tom was above all a family man who loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Mary Durig; son Steve Durig; daughter Sandy (Danny) Mitchell; son-in-law Mark Blust; 4 grandchildren: Brandi (Ricky), Luke, Jesse (Allie), and Steve; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Ann Ridgeway; brother-in-law Danny (Linda) Eichler; sister-in-law Nancy (Mike) Barkley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Blust and brother Fred Durig.

A private family service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020, officiated by Celebrant Dave Roberts. Tom's final resting place will be Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington and burial will occur at a later date.The Durig family wishes to thank Oak Grove Manor and SouthernCare Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Tom.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom's family. Share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved